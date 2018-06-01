Pulaski: DEQ finds no source for fish kill

Staff Report

Pulaski officials announced Thursday afternoon Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) inspected a section of Peak Creek Monday, but was unable to determine what may have led to a reported fish kill.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, Larry Willis and Beth Lohman with DEQ and Pulaski County Emergency Management Director Josh Tolbert drove the Tract Fork section of the creek Monday.

“Due to heavy overnight precipitation, the river levels were running high, and the dead fish appeared to have been washed down stream,” the statement indicates. “No new dead fish were observed.”

It goes on to say Tolbert and the DEQ representatives searched for a possible source of a fish kill, but no source was identified. The land use in the area where the fish kill is believed to have originated is rural residential and agriculture, according to the statement.

Questions regarding the matter are being referred to Lohman at 540-580-4896. The Southwest Times will follow up with Lohman for a story as more facts become available.

