Pulaski County surgeon retiring

After 38 years of practicing surgery in Pulaski County, Dr. Yung C. Chan is putting down his scalpel for good at the end of the month.

Chan’s last day at New River Medical Group, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and First Street NW in Pulaski, is June 30. He expressed gratitude to the many patients and colleagues who have offered their support and friendship to him over the years.

Chan and his wife, Mei, have two children, King and Ming. They live in Draper.

After receiving his medical degree from State University of New York School of Medicine at Buffalo in 1973, Chan completed his surgical internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and his general surgical residency at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo.

He served as a lieutenant and lieutenant commander with the Navy from 1977-1983, and as a commander with the Navy Reserves from 1983-1991.

In 1980, Chan became staff surgeon with Pulaski Medical Association. He served in that position until 1982, when he became self-employed. He became certified by the American Board of Surgery since 1979.

Chan holds several patents, along with his wife and children. The include an expandable body device for the gastric cavity and its method of use, obtained in 1999; a suturing apparatus and method of suturing, 2002; a bottle cap turning device, 2006; an arthritic hand or foot treatment and related apparatus, 2007, and a diaper warning alarm device and it’s system of use, 2008.

He has authored several papers for medical publications.

