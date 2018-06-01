Pulaski County is…Leading Through Service

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has come up with a new scholarship program and it will be personally funded by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors along with the County Administrator.

The Lead Through Service Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Pulaski County High School student who demonstrates leadership by serving his or her community and plans to continue contributing to the community upon completion of their formal education. The annual scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000 and can be utilized at any two or four-year institution or technical degree program.

The Lead Through Service Scholarship will be funded personally and equally by each individual member of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors as well as the County Administrator. There are no taxpayer’s monies involved with the scholarship and its entire funding is voluntary. The members of the Board of Supervisors are Andy McCready, Dean Pratt, Charles Bopp, Joseph Guthrie and Ranny O’Dell. The County Administrator is Jonathan D. Sweet.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2018.

