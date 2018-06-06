Pulaski an affordable county to retire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you’re planning to retire in Virginia and will are dependent upon your Social Security income to make ends meet, Pulaski County is among the 10 most affordable counties to put down roots, according to SmartAsset, a New York City financial technology company.

In its fourth annual analysis of localities offering the biggest bang for the Social Security buck, Pulaski County is ranked seventh by SmartAsset. Counties ranking better than Pulaski, in order from one to six, are Northumberland, Highland, Botetourt, Franklin, Rockbridge and Giles. Bland, Goochland and Roanoke finished out the top 10.

