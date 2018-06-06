Public comment sought on I-81 safety

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Transportation officials probably would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t believe there are safety and congestion issues on Interstate 81.

As a matter of fact, both issues have become such a problem in the Commonwealth legislation (SB 971) passed by Virginia General Assembly this year requires a team to identify improvements and how they might be funded.

To develop a plan to study the 325–mile stretch of I-81 that runs through Virginia, four public meetings are being held across the state by the study team and Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) to receive public feedback on safety and congestion concerns.

The first meeting begins in the Bristol District at 4 this evening at Southwest Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, in Abingdon. Presentations will be held at the beginning of the meeting, followed by an open house.

The Salem District meeting, which encompasses Pulaski County, is set for Thursday, June 14, at Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke. All four meetings follow the same format and run 4-7 p.m.

Two meetings are being held in Staunton District. A June 12 meeting is at Stasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg, and a June 13 meeting is at Plecker Center for Continuing Education at Blue Ridge Community College, One Community Lane, Weyers Cave.

Feedback provided by community members, industries and other stakeholders are being used to create a draft plan in the fall. Findings are to be reported to the General Assembly prior to the opening of the 2019 session in January.

Virginia stretch of I-81 is the longest of any of the six states it traverses. The interstate is 855 miles long and stretches from Bristol, Tenn. to Winchester, N.Y.

