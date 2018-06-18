PC Sports programs improving, but still not on top

With another school year in the books, the talk around town has started to focus on the upcoming seasons for the Pulaski County sports programs. As is always the case, a new year brings new hopes for some new hardware and a potential title to boast about.

With very few exceptions, however, it’s been far too long since Pulaski County has added a new team trophy to the big cases sitting in the front office at the high school. We’ve talked a big game, but with the exception of a state championship by the Golden Cougar Marching Band a few years ago, another by our One Act Play crew and four individual state titles by rising senior Grace Boone (bringing her total to five now overall) in track and field, none of our other programs have earned the big prize. I should also mention that the PCHS competition cheer squad qualified for the state event this season.

The track and field program has also earned several individual region championships. To be specific Boone in several events and recent graduate Brody Fields in the shot put.

Five Cougar wrestlers earned a trip to the region championships this year, and three earned region championships. Hagan Smith, Dylan Armes and Wayne Donaldson traveled to the state meet, but came up short against some of the toughest competitors in the state.

So the big question is how or if the programs have improved, and what can we expect in the upcoming season? Just to get it out of the way up front, if we do not start middle school programs for all sports that don’t already have them, we are spinning our wheels in the mud.

Almost every school we face at the high school level has middle school baseball, softball, boys soccer and girls soccer. Other than the club team for baseball, Pulaski County does not offer these sports at the middle school level outside of rec league. That means we take inexperienced eighth-graders and force them to play against freshmen and sophomores on the JV teams.

This has, over the years, resulted in crushing losses and created a culture of losing that must change if we want to see greater success at the high school level. Middle school athletes should be playing against other middle school athletes. The exceptions to that should be very rare.

Cougar Football

The varsity football team didn’t qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2010. That sounds bad, but this was a transition year for the Cougars. The 6-4 record could and possibly should have been 7-3, but an opening week loss to Northside hurt.

The final three weeks included a 28-53 loss to Blacksburg on the road, a 14-38 loss to Patrick Henry on the road and a 20-43 loss to Salem at home. Salem won the Group 4A State Championship. They had to go through Blacksburg late in the playoffs to get there. Patrick Henry also finished with a solid season and a playoff run.

Pulaski County broke almost every passing and receiving record in the books, but had trouble running the ball in 2017. If you can’t control the clock and move the chains, it’s hard to win in Group 4A.

On a positive note, the offensive and defensive fronts for the Cougars should be much better this season and the running back depth chart should be deeper.

It should also be mentioned that the junior varsity squad finished with a record of 8-2 and the middle school team also had a winning season, finishing 6-4. Two of the three rec league age division Superbowls were also claimed by Pulaski County teams. The teams have been hard at work in the weight room and offseason conditioning. Expect to see improvements in the football programs in Pulaski County this season.

Lady Cougar Volleyball

While the win/loss record doesn’t reflect it just yet, the Cougar volleyball program has made improvements. The varsity team finished with a record of 4-16. The JV squad finished 9-11. The Pulaski and Dublin Middle teams did not do as well as normal.

Camps, open gyms and recruiting trips to the elementary and middle schools are taking place to hopefully build interest and bring in a few more athletes. It will take the combined efforts of the high school and middle school coaches and determination and hard work during the offseason by the players to take our volleyball programs to the next level.

Cougar Golf

Pulaski County has some very good golfers. Unfortunately, a lot of other schools do as well. The competition was tough this season, but the Cougars played well and held their own. With a group of young players on the roster gaining experience each week, fans can expect to see the golf team continue to improve next season.

Having several golf courses in the county is a blessing, without question. The team is normally based out of the Thorn Spring Golf and Event Center, which is close to the school, but they are also familiar with the Draper and Fairlawn courses.

Cougar Basketball

The varsity team finished the season with a record of 12-13, but could/should have won several more close games. The JV team finished with a fine 13-7 record. The two middle school teams won several games each, but expectations were higher.

As usual, the coaches and commitment level of the players has been called into question at the varsity level. While the Cougars didn’t finish with the record they wanted, they backed down from no team. Sometimes you’re missing a piece of the puzzle, and it felt like that this season. Hopefully the program will regroup during the offseason and make the best use of some of the young talent coming up next year.

Girls Basketball

If there is any program on the verge of doing something special, it would have to be the Lady Cougar basketball program. The varsity team ended the season with a disappointing 7-16 record. Many of those losses can be attributed to bad luck, injuries and a lack of height. Those are tough to take, especially when see the success of the younger teams.

The JV team completed a perfect 22-0 season. The Dublin Middle School squad finished 13-0 for a second straight season. The Pulaski Middle School team finished 10-3, with two losses to undefeated Dublin and one to a very good Carroll County team.

I mentioned earlier that middle school players should play middle school players with very rare exceptions. One of those exceptions was seen on the JV court this season. Former PMS eighth-grader Ally Fleenor played the entire season on the JV squad, and she was a dominant force. Several other rising freshmen will be tough to handle on the JV or varsity level in the coming years as well.

Stay healthy and keep working hard!

Cougar Baseball

Baseball is about to see a lot of changes in Pulaski County. The varsity squad ended 2018 at 9-10 and lost in the region playoffs to Jefferson Forest. The JV squad finished 6-6. Immediately after graduation, it was announced that head coach Jared King would not be returning.

With the possibility of adding a school system endorsed middle school baseball program that plays the same teams the high school plays, the new head coach will have the chance to do some major program building over the next few years. As is the case with most programs, the talent is out there, it just needs to be on the field to make a difference. Hopefully the next Cougar leader will get that opportunity.

Lady Cougar Softball

First year head coach Jeff Linkous walked into a tough situation. He has no feeder program outside of rec league, had only a few seniors to help lead his team and injuries and illnesses immediately impaired the start of the season. His varsity team finished 3-14. The JV squad, made up of many middle school players, finished 2-10.

Again, the lack of a dedicated middle school program has left a large hole in the learning and experience of many players. While there are a few solid players who help, changes are going to have to be made at the lower levels and given time to trickle up before we see results. With that said, Linkous returns several key players to next year’s squad, including his key pitcher and several solid hitters.

Cougar Soccer

The Cougar soccer program finished 2018 with a record of 6-7-2, but qualified for the region tournament for only the second time in program history. Their two ties were with Salem during the regular season. Several of their losses were by one or two goals that went to the last second.

The JV squad finished 8-6-1 with a group of hungry and scrappy young men who want to win. While the seniors who graduated this season will be missed, head coach Chris Castle will start rebuilding with several key players who received All-District and All-Region accolades. The 2019 season should be a special one if Castle continues to put his players through the system like the past two years. Obviously, a middle school program would only make this situation better.

Lady Cougar Soccer

If there was ever a team that needed a boost, it would be the Lady Cougar soccer team. With a 2-13 record at the varsity level and a 4-5 JV record in a season that was forced short due to a lack of players, girls soccer is at a key point in their history.

Just like softball, either a middle school program will be implemented to teach the girls the skills they need to compete at an earlier age or we will continue to suffer through slaughter rule losses almost every game. The effort is there most of the time, but losing 13 out of 15 games in a season, year after year, wears on a player after a while. We need to give them a fighting chance.

Cougar and Lady Cougar Tennis

Youth and inexperience hurt the Cougars this season, but each player showed improvement as they played out the year. The good news is that most of those players return in 2019. The Lady Cougars showed a great amount of improvement, finishing the season 8-8.

Each of the teams had players advance individually to the playoffs, but tough competition ended their runs. Both squads have the potential to be much better next season, and improvements to the tennis courts and camps hosted on campus will give players the chance to continue to learn and improve. Several middle school players have shadowed the two teams the past two years in practice, and when given the opportunity they have played exhibition matches. Expect continued improvements.

Cougar and Lady Cougar Track and Field/Cross Country

While the Cougars and Lady Cougars didn’t bring home a team championship this season, several members of the cross country and indoor/outdoor squads did earn individual championships. As mentioned before, rising senior Grace Boone earned four state titles this season, bringing her total to five.

The Lady Cougars had a chance to earn team gold, but an injury to Carrie Smith took away a threat in several events. The Cougars found success in several events and will be dangerous with a corps of key athletes returning next year.

Written by: Editor on June 18, 2018.

