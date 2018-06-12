PC soccer players receive All-Region, District honors

By DAVID GRAVELY

The official list of players selected for the All-Region 4D soccer teams have been released and five Pulaski County players were recognized for their efforts during the 2018 season.

The Cougars had two players recognized. Junior Chris Castle was selected as a first team defender and senior Cole Duncan was selected on the second unit, also as a defender.

The remainder of the list, made up of teams from Amherst County, Bassett, Blacksburg, Carroll County, Charlottesville, E.C. Glass, G.W. Danville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian Academy, Salem and William Byrd, included five forwards, five midfielders, five defenders and a goal keeper for each team.

Charlottesville and LCA led the way with nine players each listed throughout the first, second and honorable mention groups. Blacksburg saw eight players named to the group, but also had the Player of the Year in senior midfielder Austin Bissell and Coach of the Year Shelley Blumenthal.

Bassett had seven players listed, E.C. Glass had six and Jefferson Forest had four. Amherst County, Pulaski County, Salem and William Byrd had two each.

For the ladies, the list included three Pulaski County players. Freshman Alex Turner was selected as an honorable mention at forward, junior Alicia Noble was an honorable mention as a goal keeper and senior Emily Southern was an honorable mention as a midfielder.

Jefferson Forest led the way with nine players listed, including Player of the Year junior Sophia Palladino and Coach of the Year Matt Newton.

Blacksburg and E.C. Glass saw seven players each listed, LCA and Salem had six each, E.C. Glass and G.W. Danville had five each, William Byrd had four and Charlottesville and Pulaski County had three each. Carroll County and Amherst County rounded out the list with two players each.

Two Lady Cougar players were also recognized on the All-River Ridge District squad, which was announced last week.

Senior Emily Southern was selected as an honorable mention as a midfielder and junior Paige Hopkins was selected as an honorable mention on defense.

Written by: Editor on June 12, 2018.

