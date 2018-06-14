One of three arsenal workers discharged

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

One of the three men injured in a flash fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) Monday is no longer hospitalized. His co-workers, however, remain in critical condition.

A spokeswoman for Wake Forest Hospital in North Carolina identified Travis Mitchell as the discharged patient. He was listed in stable condition in an Intensive Care Unit there Tuesday.

Dakota Grimmett and Andrew Goad were in the burn unit there Monday. The spokeswoman said they remain in critical condition.

All three men were injured around 7:30 p.m. Monday when nitrocellulose material combusted during a drying process and produced a flash fire.

RFAAP officials say production has ceased at the plant pending an ongoing investigation into the incident.

