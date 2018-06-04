Officials: Fish kill no reason for worry

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

State and county officials say a fish kill in Peak Creek last Sunday is no reason for citizens to worry, especially since heavy rain has flushed out the waterways since then.

Beth Lohman, land protection program manager for Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said DEQ received three reports of fish kills, each in a different county, over the Memorial Day holiday and all three are believed to have been caused by a combination of heavy rains and agriculture operations.

“We strongly suspect it’s related to manure application (to farmlands), but can’t say for sure,” Lohman said. She noted the setting was the same in each fish kill incident: rural residential/agriculture.

Lohman was on call for DEQ’s Pollution Response Program when she received a report of fish dead in Peak Creek in Pulaski and Pulaski County. She said the report was initially made to Virginia’s Emergency Operations Center around 5 p.m.

“Due to the heavy rains and the fact it was late in the day on Sunday we couldn’t assemble a fish kill investigation team and get there before dark,” she said. She explained fish kill investigations aren’t conducted in the dark or during high water because it poses a risk to the safety of investigators.

To gauge the situation, Lohman asked Josh Tolbert, Pulaski County’s emergency management coordinator, to inspect the situation.

Tolbert said he followed Peak Creek and Tract Fork river from the bridge on Route 99 in Pulaski to the intersection of Brookmont and Robinson Tract roads, where no further deceased fish were found. He estimated thousands of fish ranging in size from minnows to larger species’, including trout, were dead when he was there around 8:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

However, by the time he, Lohman and a biologist returned to the scene at sun-up Monday (Memorial Day) the water was up and no dead fish could be found.

Lohman said overnight storm cells, which she monitored on radar Sunday night, “dropped a lot of water” in the area in question. She says the creek and river levels were about two feet higher Monday than when Tolbert did his inspection.

“Any evidence was long gone by that point,” she said. However, the area where the kill originated, somewhere near the Brookmont/Robinson Tract intersection, is “a very rural residential and very agriculture area, so we suspect, but can’t confirm since rain flushed everything from the system, that it was agriculture related.”

The group rode out rural roads off Robinson Tract, looking for evidence of fertilizer applications, but weren’t able to find anything.

Lohman said they didn’t take water samples for testing because anything that was in the water would have been washed out. “A river system is a continuous system, so whatever was in the creek that night is long gone,” she added.

No dead fish were collected for testing because none were found. “We even looked in the grass areas in the eddies to see if maybe there were some dead fish trapped in those areas, but there weren’t any. It got scoured out overnight.

Even if there had been fish still in the water Monday I don’t know how much of an investigation we could have done because the water was so high it would have been unsafe for us to be in there,” she added.

Pulaski’s fish kill was the second one DEQ received over the holiday. The first was in Franklin County, where Gills Creek flows into Smith Mountain Lake. Lohman said that is a rural residential/agriculture area.

Monday, a fish kill was reported in Alleghany County. A homeowner sent pictures of foam in the creek in that instance and investigators actually witnessed manure being applied to fields. That, too, was a rural residential/agriculture area.

“It’s springtime; people are fertilizing their fields and spreading manure on their fields,” she said. Unfortunately, May was one of the wettest Mays on record in some areas, so the combination of heavy rain at fertilization time is causing problems at times.

Some citizens have expressed concerns that the fish kill is related to contamination from past industries, such as Magnox and Allie Chemicals. There also has been concerns whatever killed the fish might be contaminating Pulaski’s drinking water or making it unsafe for children, adults and animals to get in Peak Creek or Tract Fork.

“I have high confidence it had nothing to do with those sites,” Lohman says. She has worked with the town for about 20 years on the Allied Chemical property and about five years on the Magnox property, each referred to as “legacy sites.” She says she’s very familiar with the area as a result.

Besides, she points out, “the fish kill started way above the town — miles upstream from the town.”

As for the status of Pulaski’s drinking water, she said whatever killed the fish wasn’t even in the same watershed as Gatewood.

Tolbert agreed. He doesn’t see any risk in getting in the water either.

“Whatever killed the fish would have been diluted to the point it shouldn’t be harmful,” he said. He also noted that fish are very sensitive to environmental changes, so whatever killed them may not even be harmful to people. It could have just altered the oxygen level in the water.

However, if you’re thinking about playing in the creek or river he suggests avoiding areas where the water sits and becomes stagnant — regardless what body of water you’re in.

“Flowing water is generally safer to get in than water that sits in the same area and can become stagnant. It’s safe to expect contaminants of some kind in any stagnating water,” he said.

While there is regular monitoring of oxygen and e-coli levels in Claytor Lake, Tolbert says tributaries aren’t tested regularly, so it’s generally up to the senses to spot contaminants. For example, seeing a film floating on the surface of the water or smelling a chemical.

When he was inspecting the situation Sunday night, he neither saw nor smelled anything to lead him to a contaminant.

Unless there is another fish kill, the investigation into last weekend’s incident is considered closed.

Anyone with concerns about the incident can call Lohman at 540-562-6700.

Written by: Editor on June 4, 2018.

Comments

comments