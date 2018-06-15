No charges in Buchanan crash

Staff Report

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — No charges will be filed in a June 10 utility vehicle crash that claimed the life of a seven-year-old, according to Virginia State Police.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening State Police say the decision not to file charges followed consultation with Buchanan County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney. Authorities say the incident has been ruled accidental.

The deceased child and a three-year-old child were passengers on a UTV being operated by an adult when it ran off a road. The UTV hit a utility pole and then went over an embankment. The seven-year-old was thrown from the vehicle.

State Police report the younger child was treated for minor injuries. The adult wasn’t injured.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2018.

Comments

comments