New budget is presented to the Pulaski County School Board

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Christopher Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations, presented the 2018-2019 budget for approval.

Stafford began his presentation by telling board members that he was pleasantly surprised to see the recently passed Virginia state budget, as it added nearly $600,000 to the Pulaski County school system’s budget. The county also increased its funding to the school system by $223,000.

“This is beyond what I expected but, of course, I tend to be a realist,” said Stafford. In total, the state of Virginia gives over $26 million to the school system annually while the county contributes almost $15 million.

Because of this boost in financing, the school board was able to include a majority of the 9 priorities it submitted for approval to the board of supervisors earlier in the year.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 14, 2018.

Comments

comments