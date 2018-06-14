New budget is presented to the Pulaski County School Board

By WILLIAM PAINE
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Christopher Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations, presented the 2018-2019 budget for approval.
Stafford began his presentation by telling board members that he was pleasantly surprised to see the recently passed Virginia state budget, as it added nearly $600,000 to the Pulaski County school system’s budget. The county also increased its funding to the school system by $223,000.
“This is beyond what I expected but, of course, I tend to be a realist,” said Stafford. In total, the state of Virginia gives over $26 million to the school system annually while the county contributes almost $15 million.
Because of this boost in financing, the school board was able to include a majority of the 9 priorities it submitted for approval to the board of supervisors earlier in the year.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login