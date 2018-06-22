Native son, revered surgeon dies

Staff Report

GLENCOE, MD. — A Pulaski County native and revered pediatric surgeon, known for leading the separation of conjoined twins in 1982, has died.

Dr. J. Alex Haller Jr. passed away at his Glencoe, Maryland, home June 13, at the age of 91. He was born in Pulaski to Dr. J. Alex Haller, a dentist, and Julia Allison. His surviving brother, Dr. Thomas B. Haller, a longtime dentist in Pulaski, survives him.

The junior Haller graduated Pulaski High School in 1944. He developed an interest in pediatric surgery while attending medical school at Boston Children’s Hospital. However, he graduated from Johns Hopkins Medical School in 1951.

He went on to become a Professor Emeritus of pediatrics, surgery and emergency medicine at his alma mater. He did his residency at Hopkins, and then joined the faculty and served as chief of cardiac surgery at University of Louisville and Louisville General Hospital, before returning to Johns Hopkins to head its new pediatric surgery division.

In his new position, Haller opened the country’s first pediatric emergency room located within a general hospital in 1971. Eleven years later he led the surgical team that separated twins joined at their chests. He has been referred to as a “pioneer in pediatric surgery” and “the father of pediatric trauma care.”

He was the surgeon-in-charge at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center for almost 30 years and helped organize Maryland Emergency Medical Services system.

His funeral is being held Saturday in Baltimore.

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2018.

Comments

comments