Nancy McCoy Rice Falls

RICHMOND, Va. — Nancy McCoy Rice Falls, 78, a retired teacher, realtor and decorator, died May 5, 2018, in Richmond, Va.

Born Nov. 27, 1939, in Grundy, Va., she was the daughter of Henry Drewry McCoy and Valerie Morris McCoy. She was the widow of William Russell Falls, a North Carolina builder.

She is survived by a daughter, Leigh Ann Wilson, of Arlington, Va.; granddaughter, Meredith Wilson, of Columbia, Tenn.; and brother, Henry Drewry McCoy II, of Peterstown, W.Va.

Nancy was a graduate of Christiansburg High School and Salem College. Nancy was gregarious – with many friends from her residencies in Gastonia, N.C., and Charlottesville, Va., and Pulaski, Va., where her late former husband, John Herbert Rice Jr., and his family, owned Virginia Maid Hosiery Mill.

A memorial service is being held at 2 p.m. June 13, at Hermitage Chapel, 1600 Westwood Road, Richmond, Va., followed by a reception. Interment is private. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or alz.org/grva.

