Myra Albert meets the four bears

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When you live on Case Knife Ridge Road, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see a bear from time to time. After all, they’ve even been spotted in Pulaski several times this year.

But some surprise visitors at Myra Albert’s Case Knife Ridge Road home Sunday evening were a little close for comfort.

Back home after a week of vacation, Albert made sure to fill her bird feeders in case the birds missed some meals while she was gone. Later, she found out birds and squirrels aren’t the only creatures that like birdseed.

A large black bear and her three cubs apparently spotted the newly fill feeders and stopped by for a bite to eat.

“After being gone a week, I kinda went overboard on the birdseed,” she said in a message that accompanied several photographs of the mother and her babies. “Apparently bears also like it.”

She apologized for some of the pictures being a little blurry “due to me being shaky and the glass door between me and the bear.”

In the first photograph “mama” is looking through the window at Albert standing behind the storm door. In subsequent shots, all four animals seem more interested in the seed than Albert. Of course, kids will be kids, so at least one cub decided to turn the porch railing into a jungle gym.

Albert’s grandchildren live with her, but weren’t home when the visitors arrived. She was hoping the bear family might return this evening so the children could see them in person. If they do, she says, she’ll remove the birdfeeders in hopes the family will move on.

The feeders that weren’t torn down or broken when she returned from vacation have been moved farther away from her house — just in case.

“I don’t worry about our usual bears, but the mama with cubs worries me because I know she’s protective,” Albert said. Although her grandchildren aren’t scared of the usual bears, she says they have been warned to steer clear of this mama bear and cubs.

“The kids won’t go outside today,” she added.

