Mountains of Music Homecoming launches Friday

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, launches its 4th Annual Mountains of Music Homecoming on stages across Southwest Virginia Friday. The nine-day celebration of the region’s traditional music and culture runs through Saturday, June 16, and includes two events in Pulaski County.

Twenty-four concerts featuring over 100 artists and three culinary-based “Feastivals” stretch across 300 miles of The Crooked Road, from Lee County to Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, June 12, Wry Straw with John McCutcheon will play at Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St., Pulaski. Forty years ago, the trio known as Wry Straw — comprised of John McCutcheon, Rich Kirby and Tommy Bledsoe — released its only album, From Earth to Heaven, for before disbanding. At that time the group was based in Scott County.

Their “Homecoming” performance serves as a rare reunion of three master musicians, each of whom trod separate but distinguished musical paths after Wry Straw. All three have produced their own acclaimed albums of traditional music, and collectively they have advanced the appreciation for traditional Appalachian music worldwide through performances, radio programs, theatre, teaching and many other endeavors. The show starts at 7p.m. Visit www.pulaskitheatre.org for ticket information.

The local events shift to Draper Mercantile on Saturday June 16, with a Feastival event featuring Erynn Marshall and Carl Jones. ‘”Imagine. Gather. Create,” is the theme of the Draper Feastival. It features a cocktail hour and dinner designed Merc culinary director, Chef Torrece Gregoire. Known as Chef T, she was a finalist in Season 14 of Gordon Ramsey’s popular TV show Hell’s Kitchen.

Canadian-born fiddler Erynn Marshall and multi-instrumentalist Carl Jones of Galax will provide the best of old-time music for this summer evening at the Merc, which begins at 6p.m.

Several of this weekend’s notable “Homecoming” events also are nearby.

Held annually since 2011 and named in memory of banjoist Houston Caldwell, a locally-beloved banjo player, who died at the age of 18, Houstonfest begins in Galax Friday, June 8, and continues through Saturday.

HoustonFest has become a festival people schedule their year around so they won’t miss it. It provides two full days of talent on four stages, featuring some of the region’s finest old time, bluegrass, country and gospel artists, as well as artists from the upper echelon of roots music.

The event is held in Felts Park, site of the world-famous Galax Old Fiddlers Convention. In addition to amazing non-stop music on stage, the festival offers plenty of chances to enjoy workshops and exhibits that provide great context for the region’s heritage music.

Saturday, June 9, connoisseurs of food and fine music can attend Feastival at Wytheville. The event is held at the historic Bolling Wilson Hotel, where Chef J.C. Botero of Graze on Main will offer a meal that honors the local cuisine of Wytheville.

The menu features a dessert pulled from the recipe files of Edith Bolling Wilson, the first lady who was born in Wytheville, and after whom the hotel is named. An after-dinner concert features the harmonies of the Glorylanders of New River Valley, masters of a cappella gospel. The Glorylanders of New River Valley hail from Radford and have been performing for decades.

Sunday, Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome and the Cabin Creek Boys play at Mountain Lake Lodge, near Pembroke in Giles County.

Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome perform traditional bluegrass, but in the style Dr. Ralph Stanley preferred to call “mountain music.” Cabin Creek Boys play old-time hillbilly music from the mountains of Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina.

Other events include Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver at Montgomery Museum and Lewis Miller Regional Art Center, 100 W. Main St., Christiansburg, Thursday, June 14. Led by a true legend, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver is simply one of the most acclaimed groups in bluegrass, with nearly 40 albums to its credit. The group has won and been nominated for numerous awards. Lawson, a native of Tennessee, was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

For additional information on the Mountains of Music Homecoming schedule and how to obtain tickets, visit mtnsofmusic.com.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2018.

