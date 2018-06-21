Motorist sought in juvenile hit and run

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Authorities are seeking a motorist who struck a juvenile on a bike Tuesday and then left the scene.

According to Jenni Wilder, spokeswoman for Radford City Police Department, the 12-year-old male received non-life threatening injuries in the 6:34 p.m. hit and run incident. The youth and bike were struck in the 500 block of Preston Street by a vehicle described as a “light red, four-door sedan.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department’s crime line at 731-5040 or email Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at Jerry.Holdaway@radfordva.gov.

