Mother denied bond in son’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman whose toddler son died of a methadone overdose in February was ordered to take parenting classes in 2016 after allegedly assaulting the child, according to a prosecutor.

In August 2016, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said, Amber Renee Lucas, 28, allegedly was overheard by a neighbor threatening to kill the child. He says police allege they heard Lucas yell, “I’m sick of these damn kids” upon arriving at Meadowview Apartments in response to reports of a potential assault.

Lucas appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday afternoon, seeking bond on charges of felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect. She was indicted last month in the Feb. 25 death of 3-year-old Kyrin Lamere Lewis.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2018.

