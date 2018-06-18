Moss’ Calfee Park painting on display

Staff Report

Buckley Moss’ painting of Pulaski’s Historic Calfee Park, home of the Pulaski Yankees, is on display at Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley for public viewing.

The watercolor, commissioned by Pulaski Yankees franchise co-owner David Hagan, recently was unveiled. It is on loan to the Fine Arts Center through the end of the Yankees’ 2018 season, which begins Tuesday in Danville and ends in late August.

Moss, a resident of Pulaski County, is well known for distinctive works of art that often depict the simplicities of life. Her Calfee painting is on display in Edna Love Gallery.

Large and small prints of the watercolor can be purchased at the arts center during normal operating hours, as well as during games at Calfee Park and at pulaskiyankees.net.

Moss’ depiction of the 83-year-old ballpark shows it as it appears today. All proceeds from sales go to Friends of Calfee Park for promotion of youth and community programs at the ballpark.

The Fine Arts Center is at 21 W. Main St., Pulaski. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and during special events.

Written by: Editor on June 18, 2018.

