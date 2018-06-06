More than 80 county residents named to NRCC honors lists

More than 80 Pulaski County residents have been placed on the President’s and Dean’s Lists in recognition of their academic excellence during the spring 2018 semester at New River Community College.

To be placed on the President’s List, a student must have taken 12 college-level semester hours or more, attained a grade point average of 3.5 for any one semester, and earned a minimum of 20 semester hours at New River Community College.

A Dean’s List student is one who has taken 12 college-level semester hours of credit or more and attained a grade point average of 3.2 for any one semester.

Those named to the President’s List are: Tina Akers, Danielle Buonpane, Josie Burcham, James Cantrell, Allison Caudill, Isaac Cole, Joshua Cooper, Kaylee Corvin, Lucas Cox, James Cumiford, Emily Dauel, Abigail DeCosta, Audrey DeCosta, Madison Diamond, Kaytlin Edwards, Chance Farmer, Tyler Frazier, Jessica Golson, Sarah Gregory, Nicholas Harvey, Thomas Hayes, James Hoadley, Denise Hood, Cierra Huff, Travis Jarrells, Michael Jones, William Jones, Victoria King, Phillip Long, Breanna Lytton, Jeremy Marcus, Ciera Martin, Hunter Martin, Kierra Martin, Bessie McCormick, Samuel McMillan, Jacob Mitchell, Nathan Mullins, Troy Myers, Elizabeth Nall, Hannah O’Dell, Allie Pannell, Richard Parks, Andrew Paterson, Christopher Price, Autumn Quesenberry, Matthew Reece, Justin Shatto, Nathaniel Shupe, Nathan Smythers, Timothy Taylor, Dylan Webb, Sharite Webb, William Whitlow and Abigail Williams.

Those named to the Dean’s List are: Andrew Allen, Bailey Alward, Alex Bryson, Brandi Carr, Matthew Coble, Warren Crandall, Ethan Cress, Nicholas Donaldson, Brandon Dowdy, Stephen Earhart, Alexander Hill, Devon Huff, Catherine Jennelle, Douglas Johnston, Abigail Jones, Natalija Kavgic, Kirsten Krantz, Mackenzie Landreth, Adam Lane, Brittany Lawson, Jovan Marvray, Brittiany Mills, Kari Perfater, Emily Pittsenbarger, Vann Prince, Dustin Roope, Jeremy Schrecongost, Jordan Shockley, Jared Smith, Miranda Sowers, Alexandra Thompson, Brandon Tickle and Sandra Ward.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2018.

