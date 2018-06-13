Mildred Colleen Saunders Hancock

Mildred Colleen Saunders Hancock, 90, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, June 11, 2018.

She was born Nov. 25, 1927, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Clyde Saunders and Hattie Hoback Saunders Finn Stephenson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lonnie H. Hancock; her siblings, Starlyn and David Saunders, Justine Witt and Daphne Roseberry; her son and daughter, James and Nancy Hancock; her son-in-law David Cole; grandson, Terry Cole, and great-granddaughters, Abbie Cole and Jamie Akers.

She worked in the cafeteria at Jefferson Elementary School and Rose’s 5- and 10-cent Store, where she met the love of her life. She attended International Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she enjoyed playing the Omnicord. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed getting together with her family.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law; Brenda and Jerry Akers and Angie Cole; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Dreama Hancock; grandchildren;, Jerry, Carrie, Joey and Stevie Akers, Timmy and Christy Cole, Sara Hancock; great-grandchildren, Breauna, Bridgett, Evan, Katey and Sophia Akers, Nathan, Beth, Bayliegh and Alyvia Cole, Anna Linkous, and brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Finn.

Funeral services are Thursday, June 14, 11 a.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Andrew Dean, Charles McPeak, Mary Morris and Jerry Collins officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

