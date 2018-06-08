Meth maker gets 5-year sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man being investigated for growing marijuana will serve a mandatory five-year prison sentence after police discovered he also was making methamphetamine in his home.

James Delano Guynn entered no contest pleas Wednesday to one count of manufacturing meth and one count of possessing a firearm while making meth. He was sentenced to 20 years, but 15 years was suspended.

Assistant Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said Pulaski police went to Guynn’s residence Sept. 21, 2017 after receiving a report of marijuana growing there. As the officers approached the front door, they noticed what appeared to be marijuana plants growing near the residence.

