Meeting rescheduled because of White House Invite

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has announced a change in their normal meeting time due to a special event in Washington D.C. at the White House.

Normally, the Board of Supervisors meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. This month’s meeting will still take place on the fourth Monday, as usual, but instead of meeting in the evening, the board is meeting at 9:30 a.m. The executive session, which is closed to the public, begins at 9 a.m.

As has been the case for the past few months, the meeting will not take place at the Pulaski County Administration Building because of ongoing repairs to the ceiling. Instead, the morning meeting will be held at the EOC/IT Training Room, located at 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza.

