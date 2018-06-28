Mayor’s final vote passes Pulaski budget

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As a general rule, mayors don’t get to vote very often; but Nick Glenn’s final vote Tuesday ensured Pulaski can open for business come July 1.

Glenn cast the tie-breaking vote that approved Pulaski’s 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget, which takes effect July 1. The $9.8 million financial plan sends $160,000 to reserves by phasing out the Parks and Facilities Department and, in the process, eliminating long-time department head Dave Hart’s position come December.

Hart is eligible for a retirement buyout plan town staff is developing to offer eligible employees.

