Man gets 30 years for sex with child

By MELINDA WILLIAMS



A registered sex offender who violated a 4-year-old child will be 60 the next time he sees freedom; and that’s only if he isn’t civilly committed as a violent sexual predator.

Sherman David Reeves, 30, of Dublin, entered into a plea agreement in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday to five charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Those charges stem from an April 14, 2017 incident in which Reeves sodomized 4-year-old and 16-year-old minors, according to evidence summarized by Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor.

Fleenor said a woman brought her son to Pulaski Police Department that April day to report Reeves sexually assaulted the child while in the custody of another person. She told police the child reported to her that Reeves sodomized him and made him mad.

Written by: Editor on June 7, 2018.

