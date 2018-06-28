Man accused of assaulting officer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Christiansburg man arrested twice in about 12 hours is being held without bond for allegedly assaulting a Pulaski police officer early Monday.

According to Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche, Sgt. D.F. Grim responded to a disturbance call on Altoona Road in Pulaski around 4:45 a.m. Monday and found a male trying to get into the passenger side of a vehicle being operated by a female.

Roche identified the male as 28-year-old Dandre D. Samuels.

