‘Lunch Bunch’ wins benefit golf tourney

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

They may call their team the Lunch Bunch, but four golfers making up the team proved they had more than food on their minds Friday.

E.R. Dickerson, Jim McMillian, Jeff Stump and Bill Alexander, defeated 13 other teams to win the 7th annual Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum Golf Tournament at Thorn Spring Golf Club. Proceeds from the tourney provide operating funds for the downtown Pulaski museum.

The Lunch Bunch shot a score of 59 to win the event.

Three teams tied at 60 to take second place. However, a tiebreaker of matching scorecards, moved the team from Bowers Funeral Chapel, consisting of Aaron Rygas, Jason Adams, Chris Lewis and Josh Friend, into second place.

The tiebreaker placed the Dodson Family into third. That team consisted of Derek, Jamey and Spencer Dodson and Chad Homan.

The third team in the tie was Stevens Funeral Home, also shooting 60.

Friends of the Ratcliffe expressed gratitude to players, sponsors, volunteers, guests and Thorn Spring staff for making the fundraiser a success. Retired Virginia Tech Hall of Fame baseball coach, Chuck Harman, also participated in the event.

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2018.

