Local man heads west for Special Olympics

Luke Williamson of Hiwassee is joining 16 other New River Valley Special Olympics athletes heading west to Seattle Friday to compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

Ask Williamson what his favorite Special Olympics moment has been in 23 years of competitions and he’s likely to tell you “winning gold at the 2016 Softball NIT.” However, that may change after he competes on the Special Olympics Virginia softball team during the July 1-6 Summer Games.

A total of 46 athletes from Virginia, 18 coaches, two youth leaders and four Special Olympics staff leave for Seattle Friday.

Thousands of athletes and coaches nationwide are participating in the Summer Games. Athletes compete in 14 team and individual sports.

Williamson and the other athletes will march in a Parade of Athletes during Sunday’s Opening Ceremony. Thousands of spectators are expected to be on hand for the event, held at University of Washington’s Husky Stadium. ABC is broadcasting the ceremony live at 12:30 p.m., according to Special Olympics.

In advance of their journey, Virginia team members were honored Sunday with a Pulaski Yankees game at Calfee Park.

In past events, Williamson also has competed in basketball and volleyball.

