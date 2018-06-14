Latest update on fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

The below statement was released earlier today from BAE Systems and RAAP.

BAE Systems along with the Army have together determined the Radford Army

Ammunition plant (RFAAP) facility is ready to safely begin a staggered

restart of production today with full production resuming by Monday, June

17.

Both the Army and BAE Systems continue working with investigators to

determine what caused the fire. However, the facility has been inspected and

is ready for partial operations to resume. Professional counselors will

remain onsite for support to employees.

Employees who are scheduled to work in any production operation should

contact their manager, supervisor, or line leader in advance of reporting to

work for specific direction for their area.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for those injured in this week’s fire,”

said Lt. Col. James “Jim” Scott, Radford Commander.

“Our employees take great pride in producing superior propellants to support

the important work of our men and women in uniform,” stated Brian Gathright,

vice president and general manager BAE Systems Ordnance Systems, Inc. “The

work is difficult yet also deeply rewarding, supplying critical products to

successfully fulfill important missions and protect our servicemen and

women.”

RFAAP employs nearly 1,200 people, making it one of the largest

manufacturing employers in the New River Valley area. The plant is owned by

the U.S. Army and operated by BAE Systems. The Radford facility is a leading

producer of military-grade propellants for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Written by: Editor on June 14, 2018.

