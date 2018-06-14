Latest update on fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

The below statement was released earlier today from BAE Systems and RAAP.
BAE Systems along with the Army have together determined the Radford Army
Ammunition plant (RFAAP) facility is ready to safely begin a staggered
restart of production today with full production resuming by Monday, June
17.
Both the Army and BAE Systems continue working with investigators to
determine what caused the fire. However, the facility has been inspected and
is ready for partial operations to resume. Professional counselors will
remain onsite for support to employees.
Employees who are scheduled to work in any production operation should
contact their manager, supervisor, or line leader in advance of reporting to
work for specific direction for their area.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue for those injured in this week’s fire,”
said Lt. Col. James “Jim” Scott, Radford Commander.
“Our employees take great pride in producing superior propellants to support
the important work of our men and women in uniform,” stated Brian Gathright,
vice president and general manager BAE Systems Ordnance Systems, Inc. “The
work is difficult yet also deeply rewarding, supplying critical products to
successfully fulfill important missions and protect our servicemen and
women.”
RFAAP employs nearly 1,200 people, making it one of the largest
manufacturing employers in the New River Valley area. The plant is owned by
the U.S. Army and operated by BAE Systems. The Radford facility is a leading
producer of military-grade propellants for the U.S. Department of Defense.
