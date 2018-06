Klopman Mills employees holding reunion

Former employees of Klopman Mills are invited to attend a reunion at the Dublin Lions Club building Sunday.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring two covered dishes, but drinks are being provided. Doors open at 10 a.m. and lunch is served at 1 p.m.

The Klopman plant was a division of Burlington Industries.

