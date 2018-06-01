King out as Cougar head coach

By DAVID GRAVELY

After five seasons as the head coach of the Cougar baseball team, former Cougar and UVA baseball standout Jared King will not return for the 2019 season.

King, who played for the Cougar baseball, golf and basketball teams during his time as a student, finished his time as a Cougar as a three-time first team All-River Ridge District player and was first team All-Region IV as a junior and senior. He played as a shortstop and pitcher under then Head Coach Doug Dunavant.

He scored 957 points and added 492 assists as a basketball player for the Cougars. He was selected as a first team All-River Ridge District player three times, first team All-Region IV twice and was named to the All-State second team as a senior. He earned two letters in golf as well.

King went on to play baseball for the Virginia Cavaliers, where he also excelled. In his first season he played first, second and third base. His strongest game as a freshman was against George Washington, where he went three-for-five with three runs scored and two RBI.

After missing his sophomore season due to shoulder surgery, King made 54 appearances with 46 starts, 42 of those at first base in the 2011 season. He also earned his first home run, which came as a walk-off shot in the bottom of the 11th inning against Florida State.

His 2012 season included 59 games starting at first base, bringing his streak of starts to 81. He had 15 games with multiple hits and 11 games with multiple RBI.

The 2013 season saw him start 59 of 62 games at first base. He played in 202 total games for the Cavaliers, which ranks 10th in UVA history. He also ranks fourth in career walks with 123 and was part of five UVA teams that won a combined 245 games, which was the most in the nation during that stretch.

King finishes his five years as the head coach of the Cougars with a record of 46 wins, 56 losses and four ties. The 2017 season was his best, with the Cougars ending the season with 12 wins. This year the team finished 9-10 and made the Region 4D playoffs, where they fell to Jefferson Forest.

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

