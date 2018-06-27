Joseph Edward Brown-Soprano

Joseph Edward Brown-Soprano, 42, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, June 22, 2018. Per his wishes, he has been cremated and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in his honor directly to the funeral home for funeral expenses. The address is A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, 2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA 24134.

A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., is in charge of arrangements; avestandsons.com, 921-2985.

Written by: Editor on June 27, 2018.

Comments

comments