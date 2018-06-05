Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Jean Pohlig Slinker

Sept. 17, 1976–June 1, 2018

DANIELS, W.Va. — Jenn Pohlig Slinker, age 41, passed away June 1, 2018, at her home in Daniels, W.Va. She was the sweetest, kindest, most caring wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend you could ever imagine.

Jenn was born in Richmond, Va.; moved to Pulaski County, Va. in 1988, ran track and cross country at PCHS and then at Va. Tech. She was always thinking of others and giving service where needed. She loved gardening, hiking and spending time with her family. She inspired and was loved by so many people. Jenn loved working with young children and while in South Korea volunteered at an orphanage.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Slinker; son, Kaden; daughter, Katie; parents, David and Katherine Pohlig, of Draper, Va.; sisters, Emily Pohlig of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Miriam Pohlig Call (Bryan) of Boston Mass., Bonnie Roberts (Levi) of Cookeville, Tenn., and brother, Emil Pohlig of Austin, Texas; grandmother, Jean Davis of West Augusta, Va.; parents-in-law, Stanley and Betty Slinker of Knob Lick, Ky.; step-daughters, Kellie Slinker Mann (Tyler) of Columbia, Ky., Nicole Slinker Rodenberg (Austin) of Louisville, Ky.; brother-in-law, Kent Slinker of San Antonio, Texas, and sister-in-law Donna Slinker Walton (Richard) of Ft. Wayne, Ind. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, uncles, aunts and countless friends.

Jenn will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a private viewing at Hatcher and Sadler Funeral Home in Glasgow, Ky. Thursday, June 7, at 10 a.m., with interment in the Slinker family plot on the Greene County Farm in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, or Autism Society of America.

A memorial service is being held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Ft. Chiswell Road, Max Meadows, Va., Saturday, June 9, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jenn’s life.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2018.

Comments

comments