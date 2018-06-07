Jeffrey Todd Arnold

It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of Jeffery Todd Arnold, age 53, born Nov. 25, 1964, in Erwin, Tenn.

The youngest of five brothers, he was proceeded in death by his father, Andrew Jackson Arnold; mother, Velma Lorain Arnold Wright, and brothers, Leonard Lee Arnold, Gregory Duwayne Arnold and Timothy Mark Tim Arnold.

He is survived by his loving daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Jason Hollingsworth; his two grandchildren, Lane and Makayla Hollingsworth; two brothers, David Wayne Arnold of Johnson City, Tenn., and Gary Lynn Arnold of Draper, Va., as well as many wonderful, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation is Saturday, June 9, at Shiloh Christian Church, Pulaski, Va., from 11 a.m. to noon, with the service following directly after.

