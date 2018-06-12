Izella Kaye Hurst Laidman

Ms. Izella Kaye Hurst Laidman, age 74, of Roanoke, Va., assed away peacefully Saturday, June 9, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kaye, to those who knew her, was born Oct. 28, 1943, to Christie “Ted” Hurst and Izella Marjorie Smith Hurst in Pulaski, Va. Kaye grew up in Pulaski, graduating Pulaski High School class of 1962.

While she would not have claimed to be, Kaye was an early role model for the women of today. Kaye excelled academically, inducted into the National Honor Society and voted “Most Intellectual” of her senior class. Proving that women could be well rounded long before it was expected, she was instrumental in reviving the Girls Athletic Association at P.H.S., serving as it’s general manager her junior and senior year.

After high school, Kaye migrated to Baltimore, Md. During this time, she was a frequent traveler, including trips across Europe and the Middle East. Kaye later relocated to Tampa, Fla., finding her professional calling as an optician and becoming an avid beach volleyball player.

Kaye returned to Virginia in 2002, settling in Roanoke, Va., where she helped care for her mother until her passing in 2010 at age 93.

Kaye is survived by her faithful and loving sister, Christie Hurst Alley, of Roanoke, Va.; nephew, Mark Alley and wife, Kelly Scott, of Boston, Mass. In addition, she is survived by grand-niece, the apple of Kaye’s eye, Eleanore Skye Alley, of Boston, Mass., whom Kaye affectionately named “The Dutchess.”

The family wishes to express gratitude to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Vascular Critical Care team and Palliative Care team for their skill, professionalism and compassion. Finally, the family wishes to thank Harry Ghikas of Roanoke, Va., for his sincere friendship and support of our dear Kaye.

A private memorial service will take place at a future date. In memory of Kaye, give a hug and a helping hand to someone who needs it.

Gods Speed Izella Kaye. We will miss you.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, Va., is assisting the family.

