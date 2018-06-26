Ira David Gravely

Ira David Gravely, 73, of Pulaski, Va., passed away at his home Saturday, June 23, 2018, with his wife and sons at his side.

Born April 4, 1945, in his parents’ home in Pulaski County, David graduated from Pulaski High School with the Class of 1963. He served three years in Germany in the United States Army, from 1963-66, obtaining the rank of SPC5 as a missile guidance repair specialist. After returning from Germany he worked for Farris Brothers Dairy in Newbern, Va. He retired from Xaloy in Pulaski after 35 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roby William Gravely; his mother, Nellie Horton Gravely Hill; his sister, Helen Ratcliffe; his brother, Willis O’Dell Gravely, and his mother- and father-in-law, Fred Ralph Hancock Sr. and Annabel Duncan Hancock.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Brenda Kay Hancock Gravely. Also surviving are his two sons, David William Gravely and his wife, Michelle Leigh Gravely, of Dublin, Va., and James Ralph Gravely Sr. of Pulaski, Va.; seven grandchildren, James Gravely Jr., Chelsea Gravely, Justin Gravely and his wife, Victoria Ogle Gravely, Andrew Powers, Tyler Gravely, Matthew Gravely and Ashleigh Powers; three great-grandchildren, Azalynne Gravely, Kieran Gravely and Jude Gravely; his brother, Roger Gravely; six sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; seven nieces, and seven nephews. He is also survived by two very special friends of many years, Steve Lovern and Tony Reeves, both of whom were always willing and ready to help with anything. Special thanks to both for mowing the grass and helping out as needed throughout the years.

Visitation is Tuesday, June 26, 6-8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. Funeral services are Wednesday, June 27, 11 a.m., at Stevens Funeral Home. Internment follows at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2018.

Comments

comments