I-81 ramp closures begin in Pulaski County Wednesday

Weather permitting, ramps will be closed for paving on I-81 northbound and southbound beginning today.

Today and Thursday, the ramps at exit 89 on I-81 northbound and southbound are to be closed during nighttime hours as paving operations are conducted. Once paving is completed at exit 89, operations will move to exit 92 until completed.

Closures at both exits will then be in place Sundays through Thursdays, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers need to seek alternate routes to access I-81 in the area during the project. Frontage roads are available as a detour.

This paving project is expected to be completed by June 30.

For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow Virginia Department of Transportation on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.

Written by: Editor on June 6, 2018.

