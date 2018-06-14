Hart questions fate of town parks, facilities

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Come the end of the year, Pulaski’s Parks and Facilities Department will go away under Pulaski’s proposed 2018-19 Fiscal Year Budget.

Dave Hart, longtime director of the department, seems resigned to the idea his days with the town are almost over, but Tuesday night he questioned what’s going to happen to the town’s parks and playgrounds, and the employees he supervises.

“After 33 years working on this job, I’d like an explanation how we got to this point so quickly; especially since the last motion passed by council was to come back with 1.5 percent cuts,” Hart said during a budget work session.

