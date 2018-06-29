Hanging It Up

William Paine/SWT

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeffrey B. Saunders, left in photo at left, and Deputy Terry E. Hale, left in photo at right, were presented with retirement gifts by Chairman Andy McCready on behalf of Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. The gifts recognize loyal, dedicated and conscientious service to county citizens. Saunders retires at the end of June after 32 years of service. He also has served 37 years on Dublin Volunteer Fire Department. Hale has worked for the county since Nov. 16, 1989. He, too, retires June 30.

Written by: Editor on June 29, 2018.

