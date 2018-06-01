General Assembly passes budget

On Wednesday, Virginia’s General Assembly voted to pass the 2018 state budget and send it to Governor Ralph Northam for his signature. Early in the day Wednesday, the Senate passed it 23-17, with four Republicans joining the Democrats. Soon after, the Virginia House of Delegates passed the budget on at 67 to 31 vote.

Delegate Nick Rush, who represents Floyd County along with most of Pulaski and Montgomery counties, was among the 31 delegates who voted against the budget.

“I voted against the budget due to the Medicaid expansion,” Rush said. “Medicaid has been expanding on its own over the last two decades. It’s grown from about 5 percent of our budget to 23 percent currently. About 800,000 Virginian’s are on it. About 400,000 more will be added. My concern is that school funding, public safety and higher education are going to be squeezed out.”

