Garrett W. Hall

Garrett W. Hall, resident of Bradenton, Fla. and Monkton, Md., passed away May 25, 2018.

Garrett was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Radford, Va., and was raised in Pulaski, Va. by parents Clyde Charles and Mildred Hufford Hall. He attended Pulaski High School and earned a BS degree in building construction from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University in 1969. In March 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Powers, and they moved to Baltimore as he started his 45 years of continuous service with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

One of his most recognizable early projects in Baltimore was the National Aquarium. He became senior vice president in January 1998 and retired from Whiting-Turner in 2014.

He was instrumental in advancing the school of building construction at Virginia Tech, and was a board member for the Department of Building Construction and Myers-Lawson School of Construction at Virginia Tech for over 20 years. In 2012, he received the Myers-Lawson Award, which recognizes the most outstanding career achievements of a special individual and their exceptional contributions to the construction industry. He was also a board member at Pennsylvania State University’s Department of Civil Engineering and Department of Structural Design and Construction Engineering Technology for over 15 years.

He loved his family, doo-wop and Motown music, classic cars, animals and being a grandfather.

Garrett is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn Powers Hall; his daughters, Amy Beth Hall of White Hall, and Mary Gail Pardew of Lutherville; his sons, Matthew Charles Hall of Towson, and Andrew David Hall of Lutherville; and four grandchildren, Alma Snow Pardew, Rory Snow Hall, Lucy Abigail Hough and Benjamin Edward Hough.

The family is receiving friends Saturday June 9, 1-2 p.m., at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd. Towson, MD 21204 (at beltway exit 26), with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. A reception follows the service. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers are requested to be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, 1311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 and Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.

