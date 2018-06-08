Free movie offered at Jackson Park Saturday

By Melinda Williams
melinda@southwesttimes.com
If you’re looking for something to do with the kids Saturday night, why not head out to Jackson Park and enjoy a movie.
Hosted by The Travis Team Realty, the Disney movie “Zootopia” gets underway at 8:30 p.m., but there’s plenty to do before that, so show up a couple of hours earlier.
From 6 p.m. until the start of the movie, food trucks and inflatablies we be on site to provide dinner and pre-movie fun.
“Zootopia” is a PG-rated animated mystery/crime film about Judy Hopps, the first rabbit to join Zootopia’s police force. Despite the difficulty in enforcing the law, she is determined to prove herself by solving a mysterious case.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login