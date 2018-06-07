Free Acting Workshops for Kids

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Valley Regional Theatre is sponsoring a free two-day children’s acting workshop June 16 and June 17 at Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St.

This workshop is opened to the public. No previous experience is necessary, however, if registration reveals some participants are more experienced, scheduling may be altered to allow for a more advanced group.

The acting workshop is taught by Robin Brooke, founder of the theatre group. Brooke is a member of Actors Equity Association and has credits in regional theatre, summerstock, children’s theatre, as well as radio and television.

The workshop for children ages 7 to 12 is held 1-3 p.m. each day. The workshop for teenagers, 13 -18 is 3:30-5:30 p.m. the same days.

This is a unique opportunity to introduce a child to the world of acting and to become aware of events coming to the stage at Pulaski Theatre for children and adults.

Registration is required. E-mail robin@nrvregionaltheatre.com or call (540) 440-8665.

