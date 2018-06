Frank Edward Turpin

Sept. 11, 1939-June 13, 2018

Frank Edward Turpin, 78, went to be with Jesus, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at his home in Parrott, Va. He was retired from Kirby Vass Co. and preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Estelle Turpin.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Deborah Ann Turpin, of Parrott, Va.

Services will be private.

The Turpin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

