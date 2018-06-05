Fine weather greets Dublin Lions’ flea market

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Flea Market, sponsored by Dublin Lions Club, took place under sunny skies at Pulaski County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

There were 800 outdoor and 300 indoor spaces available for rent and organizers estimate 95 percent were occupied. Vendors come from all over the east coast and sell a huge variety of items.

Among the spring vendors, Donny Blanton and his wife, Gypsy, from Wilmington, N.C., run a business called Gypsy Pickers, which specializes in antiques and ornamental iron.

