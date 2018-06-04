Epperly to continue serving life sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

This month makes 38 years since a college student was brutally murdered at a Claytor Lake home. Although her body is yet to be found, her murderer will continue to pay a price for the crime.

According to online records, Stephen Matteson Epperly, 65, has already made his 2018 appearance before the Virginia Parole Board. As with prior years, he was once again denied early release for three reasons: the board feels he should serve more time; the seriousness of the crime would be diminished by early release, and the serious nature and circumstances of the crime.

Epperly was 28 years old when evidence showed he beat Radford University student Gina Renee Hall to death June 28, 1980. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

According to evidence, Epperly met Hall in a Blacksburg Marriott nightclub and then accompanied him to a Claytor Lake residence, where he murdered her, then disposed of her body in an unknown location.

Epperly has maintained he is innocent of the crime, but he exhausted his appeals years ago.

