Effectively navigating life focus of free workshop

Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church is holding a free “Igniting the Light: Finding God, Finding Myself, Finding My Way” conference workshop for ages 13-25 Saturday and Sunday.

The purpose of the workshop is to aid youth and young adults in navigating more effectively through life as they find their direction. Keynote speakers are Neesey Payne and the Rev. Earnest Salsberry.

Payne, a Pulaski native who anchors WDBJ7’s Mornin’ show, is passionate about inspiring youth to follow their dreams. Salsberry, chaplain at Dillard University in New Orleans, is chaplain and director of the VisionQuest program, which encourages students to seek God’s guidance in important life and academic decisions.

Saturday’s workshops are held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday’s run 9:55 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Registration and breakfast is 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Payne’s 9:05 a.m. keynote address Saturday is followed by three workshops, two 10-minute breaks and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salsberry’s session begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, nine speakers are addressing groups divided into three age groups: 13-15, 16-18 and 19-25. “Finding Myself, sessions are 9:55-10:40 a.m., and “Finding My Way,” 10:45-11:30 a.m. Following a 15-minute break from 11:30-11:45, “Igniting the Light,” sessions run 1-1:45 p.m.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2018.

Comments

comments