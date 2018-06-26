Edsel ‘Eddie’ Thomas Sutphin

Edsel ‘Eddie’ Thomas Sutphin, age 65, passed away Sunday June 24, 2018.

Eddie was loved by many people. Throughout his 32 years of public service as sports director with Pulaski County Parks and Recreation, Eddie impacted the lives of thousands. His true passion was supporting Pulaski County youth sports.

Eddie also loved the game of baseball, playing at Dublin High School, Hiwassee College in Tennessee, and in the Mountain View League. Softball was his next love. No one loved playing softball more than Eddie. He made many lifelong friends through the game and he continued to play through his 40s. Eddie enjoyed keeping statistics and had an incredible memory. If you played softball in Pulaski County, he could recite your stats as if they were his own.

Eddie was an accomplished songwriter and made many trips to Nashville to record his music, winning numerous awards including Song of the Year for “Angel Wings.”

Eddie had a passion for helping people and was, arguably, the most well known person in Pulaski County. His good humor, kind nature, and competitive spirit endeared him to many. He will be cherished and missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. They have comfort in knowing that Eddie accepted Jesus as his savior and is now in his heavenly home.

Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Grayson Sutphin, and stepson, Donnie Pitts.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Myrtle Sutphin; his loving wife, Sandra Sutphin; brother, Tim Sutphin and his wife, Cathy; brother, Steve Sutphin; brothers-in-law, Bobby and his wife, Rita, and Virgil McHone and his wife, Clara; sisters-in-law, Mary Froehler and her husband, Bruce, Sharon and her husband, C.H., and Paula and her husband, Bill, and two step-daughters, Debbie Janney and husband, Greg, and Joyce Ayers. Eddie was Papaw to 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at the Riverview Church of God, Draper, Va., with the Revs. Eddie Dalton, Bruce Hagy and David Allison officiating. Interment follows in Alderman family cemetery. The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Riverview Church of God, Draper, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who prefer may make memorial donations in Eddie’s name to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

The Reese Funeral Home in Austinville, Va., is serving the Sutphin family.

