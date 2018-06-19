Dublin man injured in arsenal fire dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Andrew Goad of Dublin, one of three men injured in a June 11 flash fire at Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP), died from his injuries Saturday. A fundraiser is scheduled for July 8 to assist the families of all three men.

According to a RFAAP spokeswoman, Goad, 42, was a group leader for the finishing area at the plant. He, Dakota Grimmett and Travis Mitchell were injured when nitrocellulose material combusted during a drying process and produced a flash fire.

All three were transported to Wake Forest Hospital. Mitchell was released Wednesday. Grimmett’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious Monday, according to the hospital.

A benefit dinner is being held 12-6 p.m. July 8 at USW Local 8-495, 7322 Peppers Ferry Blvd. in Fairlawn, with all proceeds going to the men’s families. Hot dog dinners, including one hot dog, chips, dessert and a drink, are $5. Extra hot dogs are $1. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and bake sale.

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Amber Skidmore at 540-599-1518.

Speaking of Goad Saturday, RFAAP Commander Lt. Col James “Jim” Scott said, “Andrew made the ultimate sacrifice. Producing munitions for our warfighters is dangerous work, and we greatly appreciate and honor his sacrifice.”

Brian Gathright, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., added, “We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with Andrew’s family and our employees and their families, especially those most deeply affected by our colleague’s passing.”

Production was shut down following the fire. Some operations resumed Friday and all production was expected to be back in operation by Monday.

BAE has been offering employees professional counseling services since the incident and will continue to do so, according to the RFAAP spokeswoman.

She noted the Army, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and BAE Systems all have personnel onsite investigating the incident.

