Dublin budget includes rate hikes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dublin Town Council will vote Thursday on a $4.1 million 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget, which includes rate hikes for its meals tax, building permit fees, and water, sewer and garbage rates and fees.

The proposed budget reflects a $382,221 increase over the current year’s budget.

“While the rate increases are extensive and yet necessary for this year, they reflect only a portion of our financial needs,” Dublin Town Manager Ty Kirkner said in a budget summary. He says a five-year budget plan was developed to “patiently spread our needs over a longer period of time.”

Kirkner’s summary explains that increases in real estate and personal property taxes were out of the question, given the county’s increases to cover the cost of the new middle school.

Written by: Editor on June 27, 2018.

