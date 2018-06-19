Drones on the farm

By MORGAN PAULETTE

Associate Extension Agent – Pulaski County

What’s all the buzz about drones these days? It seems like just a few years ago we barely knew what a drone was and now it seems that almost everyone has one. Drones are being used for photography and journalism, surveillance, racing, mapping, surveying, law enforcement, weather forecasting, safety inspections, agriculture and other functions as well.

Drones are starting to be utilized in Southwest Virginia for agricultural purposes, and Wyatt Bunn is on the forefront. Wyatt lives on a beef cattle farm in Dublin and helps his dad and grandfather in the operation. He is active on the farm and in the Pulaski 4-H Livestock Club, and enjoys learning more about agriculture. He is also bringing new technology to the farm in the form of a sUAS, or Small Unmanned Aerial System.

Wyatt is finding that his drone can be helpful to check on things on the farm; checking fences, water sources and more importantly the animals. Daily checking on livestock is at the core of animal husbandry and best management practices on the farm, but it can be a time intensive activity. Wyatt has found that using his drone each morning to go check on the cow herd in the pasture behind his house saves fuel, time and labor each day.

